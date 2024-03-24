News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Jimmy Kimmel’s Ex-Partner “Runs Into” Trump at Mar-a-Lago

by in Culture | March 24, 2024

Trump pointing

Donald Trump, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Before Jimmy Kimmel became the host of the ABC late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and host of the Emmy Awards and Academy Awards, he was the co-host of Comedy Central’s The Man Show with Adam Carolla.

The show “simultaneously celebrated and lampooned the stereotypical loutish male perspective in a sexually charged, humorous light” and was known for featuring buxom female models, a.k.a. the Juggy Dance Squad, who would dance in revealing costumes and jump on trampolines.

Today, Carolla shared a photo of him with former President Donald Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. Carrolla — who competed on Trump’s reality TV show Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 (he didn’t advance far) — captioned it: “Ran into the 45th President of the United States of America Donald Trump! Beautiful lunch at Mar-a-Lago.”

Carolla thanked veteran Wall Street executive Omeed Malik for his hospitality. In February, CNBC reported that Malik was planning to raise over $3 million and donate at least $100,000 in support of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Carolla told a follower on X that he’s working on getting Trump on his podcast. If he succeeds, the two will likely speak about Carolla’s ex-partner Kimmel, who consistently criticizes Trump on his show and when hosting the Oscars (see video below).

Note: When Kimmel and Carolla stepped away from The Man Show in 2003, comedians Joe Rogan and Doug Stanhope stepped in.

Rogan, who has since become a wildly popular podcaster on Spotify (Joe Rogan Experience), has said that he’s “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form.” He supported Independent candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in 2020, and in 2022 Rogan said Trump is not welcome on his show — “I don’t want to help him.”