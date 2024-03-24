Jimmy Kimmel’s Ex-Partner “Runs Into” Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Before Jimmy Kimmel became the host of the ABC late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and host of the Emmy Awards and Academy Awards, he was the co-host of Comedy Central’s The Man Show with Adam Carolla.

The show “simultaneously celebrated and lampooned the stereotypical loutish male perspective in a sexually charged, humorous light” and was known for featuring buxom female models, a.k.a. the Juggy Dance Squad, who would dance in revealing costumes and jump on trampolines.

Today, Carolla shared a photo of him with former President Donald Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. Carrolla — who competed on Trump’s reality TV show Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 (he didn’t advance far) — captioned it: “Ran into the 45th President of the United States of America Donald Trump! Beautiful lunch at Mar-a-Lago.”

Carolla thanked veteran Wall Street executive Omeed Malik for his hospitality. In February, CNBC reported that Malik was planning to raise over $3 million and donate at least $100,000 in support of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Ran into the 45th President of the United States of America @realDonaldTrump! Beautiful lunch at @MarALago. Thank you for your hospitality @RealOmeedMalik pic.twitter.com/3BApyLL0r1 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) March 23, 2024

Carolla told a follower on X that he’s working on getting Trump on his podcast. If he succeeds, the two will likely speak about Carolla’s ex-partner Kimmel, who consistently criticizes Trump on his show and when hosting the Oscars (see video below).

Note: When Kimmel and Carolla stepped away from The Man Show in 2003, comedians Joe Rogan and Doug Stanhope stepped in.

Rogan, who has since become a wildly popular podcaster on Spotify (Joe Rogan Experience), has said that he’s “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form.” He supported Independent candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in 2020, and in 2022 Rogan said Trump is not welcome on his show — “I don’t want to help him.”