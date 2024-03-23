Trump’s Ex-Wife Flaunts Curves in Green Mermaid Dress in NYC

While former First Lady Melania Trump has been largely absent from the 2024 campaign trail where her husband, presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, is seeking votes for a second term in the White House, his ex-wife Marla Maples is flaunting her curves as a model.

As seen in the photos below, Maples, who turned 60 in October, models a tight green sequin mermaid dress with a plunging neckline on a rooftop in front of the famous Manhattan skyline.

Maples’s daughter with Trump, Tiffany Trump, responded to the photos: “Gorgeous!” as did Monica Crowley, former spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department during the Trump administration.

Model Tanya Thicke, widow of the late actor and singer Alan Thicke (Growing Pains), also responded with a compliment: “Hello 👋🏻 beautiful.”

Maples thanked celebrity photographer Fadil Berisha for the new modeling photos. He also shot Maples for the gold jewelry ad campaign below.

As seen below, Maples wore another skintight dress when celebrating the birthday of her daughter who turned 30.