Kristin Chenoweth Stuns in Tiny Tank Top, Reese Witherspoon Reacts

Broadway and Hollywood star Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, The West Wing) stars in the new musical, The Queen of Versailles, which is based on the true story of Jackie Siegel, wife of Westgate Resorts owner David Siegel, who built a 90,000 sq. ft. mansion in Florida which they called Versailles as it was modeled after the Palace of Versailles in France. Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) plays Jackie’s billionaire husband.

As seen above and below in character, Chenoweth posed in a tiny hot pink tank top and tiny denim shorts and celebrated the premiere of The Queen of Versailles at the Colonial Theatre in Boston. “I am speechless and so full of gratitude!!!” she wrote.

Chenoweth’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Photographer Gian Andrea di Stefano replied: “WoW The girls were out last night!!!!” with fire emojis. Socialite and DJ Paris Hilton dropped a series of pink hearts, and Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde) replied: “The Queen of All Things!!!”

The music and lyrics for The Queen of Versailles is by Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), with a book by Lindsey Ferrentino and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island). Choreography is by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade). The last date for the show in Boston is August 25.