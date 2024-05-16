U.S. Congressman Says He Has Proof Joe Biden Is Being “Jacked Up” with “Pharmacology”

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), a urologist and co-chair of the House Doctors Caucus, spoke on Fox News about the recently agreed upon presidential debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, one in June and another in September.

Murphy told Fox personality Maria Bartiromo: “I was in the State of the Union address and Joe Biden must have been jacked up on something that day. I absolutely believe that from a medical viewpoint and actually have a little bit of good knowledge that that happened.”

Bartiromo asked him to clarify his “jacked up” comment, and Murphy replied: “I believe they gave him something to help him sustain…the vigor that he had.”

Murphy added: “Maybe we can talk offline and I’ll show you something that I think that proves that.” With raised eyebrows, Bartiromo leaned in and asked, “You’ll show me what?” Murphy replied, “I think I can have some evidence that shows he was given something before then.”

Rep. Greg. Murphy, GOP doctors caucus co-chair, just recklessly tosses out that Joe Biden "must've been jacked up" during the State of the Union and adds that he has "good knowledge" of it. Even Maria Bartiromo doesn't buy it and asks a rare follow up question. pic.twitter.com/bc9csYLFQx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2024

When Bartiromo asked, “Okay, in terms of medicine? Or…,” Murphy dodged the question and stuttered, “Yeah, you know, Joe, Joe, there’s no way Joe, Joe is 82.” He mentioned a photo taken of Biden last week at the beach “without his makeup on” and said he could see the surgical scar on the back of his neck where, Murphy claims, Biden “had his facelift.”

I think the scar was from an aneurysm.



WaPo gift article. https://t.co/GHeMDzb9bj — Kelli Barnett (@thebubblyone2) May 16, 2024

Note: Biden had two aneurysm surgeries –on each side of the base of his brain — in 1988, which he disclosed at the time.

In October 2020, Bartiromo mentioned Biden’s surgeries, telling then-President Trump during an interview that her “medical sources have told me that Joe Biden had two brain aneurysms, not one, but two brain aneurysms. I pray to God it isn’t true, but my medical sources are solid on this. … Do you believe he should be disclosing that?” (Trump replied that Biden should “come clean,” even though Biden never hid having the surgeries years prior.)

In his Bartiromo segment, Murphy pushed his claim further about Biden being “jacked up,” saying Biden is “being manufactured and ‘puppeteered’ by the Democratic Party to be the President of the United States, and I fully believe that sometimes has to do with pharmacology.”

Bartiromo told Murphy: “I’m going to follow up on that. I’d like to see more of that. That’s really compelling.”