Liz Cheney Surprised Mike Johnson Joined “Cheated On My Wife” With Adult Film Star “Club”

U.S. Senators J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) attended the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump yesterday in Manhattan, where the presumptive GOP presidential nominee faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. Today, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) showed his support for Trump by visiting the courtroom.

Vance, Tuberville, and Johnson have consistently shown their loyalty to Trump but former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) admitted to being surprised today. She wrote: “Have to admit I’m surprised that Speaker Johnson wants to be in the ‘I cheated on my wife with a **** star’ club. I guess he’s not that concerned with teaching morality to our young people after all.”

Have to admit I’m surprised that @SpeakerJohnson wants to be in the “I cheated on my wife with a porn star” club. I guess he’s not that concerned with teaching morality to our young people after all. https://t.co/wTHWvA1m85 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 14, 2024

Johnson, an evangelical Christian, joined his wife Kelly Johnson in a covenant marriage in 1999. A covenant marriage (which is recognized legally in three states: Louisiana, Arkansas, and Arizona) is designed to make obtaining a divorce or legal separation more difficult. It requires marital counseling and n order to get a legal separation, the couple needs to live apart for at least two years.

Note: Trump cheated on his first wife, the late Ivana Trump (mother of his first three children) with Marla Maples, whom he married when she was pregnant with his fourth child, Tiffany Trump. The former First Lady Melania Trump is Trump’s third wife and mother of his fifth child.