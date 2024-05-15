GOP Congressman Targets Mike Johnson After “$300,000 Hit Piece on Me”

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) has consistently voted against foreign aid packages since he assumed office in 2012. Massie doesn’t just reject foreign aid for places like Ukraine, which has become increasingly controversial in MAGA circles — Massie doesn’t think the U.S. should be in the foreign aid business at all, and he votes that way.

When Massie voted against $1 billion in funding for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system in 2021, he was the only Republican to vote against it and wrote: “My position of ‘no foreign aid’ might sound extreme to some, but I think it’s extreme to bankrupt our country and put future generations of Americans in hock to our debtors.”

Days after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Massie was the only Republican to vote against a resolution that pledged the U.S. would provide Israel with whatever assistance it needs to “defend itself” against Hamas.

On Thursday, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) dropped a $300,000 ad campaign targeting Massie for what it characterizes as his “anti-Israel views.” The ads will be broadcast on Fox affiliates.

Listen to this $300,000 hit piece on me by foreign interest lobbyist group AIPAC.



@ 0:12 “15 times in April, Massie was the only Republican voting…” @SpeakerJohnson, why did the U.S. House of Representatives vote 15 times in April on Israel’s issues, but not on our own? https://t.co/EJeXIQLgZm — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 14, 2024

Note: On April 16 in an attempt to oust Johnson from the speakership, Massie co-sponsored a motion to vacate filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).