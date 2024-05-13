“Most Devastating Cohen Testimony Yet,” Says Harvard Lawyer

CNN legal analyst and Harvard Law-trained attorney Norm Eisen, who was co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment and trial of President Donald Trump in 2020, revealed what he sees as the “most devastating” part of Michael Cohen‘s testimony today in the criminal trial of former President Trump. (Trump is facing 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up payments his former attorney Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.)

[NOTE: Daniels testified last week that she had a sexual encounter with Trump; Trump denies the claim.]

According to Eisen, who witnessed the live testimony in the Manhattan courtroom today by Cohen: “Perhaps most devastating Cohen testimony yet: Trump told Cohen to delay payment to Stormy until after the election because if win, ‘I’ll be president’ and if lose, won’t matter. Proves intent was to help campaign, Cohen asks about Melania, Trump replies: I won’t be on market long.”

Perhaps most devastating Cohen testimony yet:



Trump told Cohen to delay payment to Stormy until after the election because if win, "I'll be president" and if lose, won't matter



Proves intent was to help campaign, Cohen asks about Melania, Trump replies: I wont be on market long — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) May 13, 2024

Not everyone agrees with Eisen’s assessment. Conservative historian and retired University of Dayton history professor Larry Schweikart responded to Eisen: “No, it proves you have an intent to lie and defraud, spoogiocrat. Cohen was devastating to the prosecution. Any respectable person, which you aren’t, would have known that.”

Note: In December 2020, Trump appointed Schweikart to the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences, which advises leaders of the Department of Education’s research division.