Will Smith Flaunts Muscles in Undershirt, “I Am Legend 2 Physique?”

by in Culture | September 11, 2023

Will Smith

Will Smith, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood movie star Will Smith (King Richard, Bad Boys, Men in Black A.I.) returned to the iconic house that launched his acting career. As seen below, the 54-year-old Oscar-winner posed in front of the large white house featured in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Smith played a fictionalized version of himself — Will Smith — a street-smart teenager from West Philadelphia who’s sent to live with his Auntie in the tony town of Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

Smith captioned the photo: “Moved in 33 years ago today.”

Smith’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. Actress Tatyana Ali, who played Will’s younger cousin Ashley, dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Actress Daphne Reid, who played Will’s Aunt Viv (the second one), replied: “Sorry I didn’t move in with you then! Thank you for having me as your step-aunt.” And Will’s sidekick DJ Jazzy Jeff dropped a series of praying hand emojis. Fellow Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx (Ray) replied: “Legend.”

When not walking down memory lane, Smith is running a 5K. With the new photos below, he reports: “Me feelin’ real confident right before running a 5K in Dubai when it was 100°F/38°C!! Damn near WRECKED me hahaha.”

Smith’s fans are speculating that he’s getting in shape for another blockbuster movie. As one asked: “This I AM LEGEND 2 physique!?” Others are hoping for a sequel to his 2004 movie, I, Robot.

Note: A dramatic reimagining of the series, Bel-Air, was given a two-season order for Peacock, and released on February 13, 2022.