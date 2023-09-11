Will Smith Flaunts Muscles in Undershirt, “I Am Legend 2 Physique?”

Hollywood movie star Will Smith (King Richard, Bad Boys, Men in Black A.I.) returned to the iconic house that launched his acting career. As seen below, the 54-year-old Oscar-winner posed in front of the large white house featured in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Smith played a fictionalized version of himself — Will Smith — a street-smart teenager from West Philadelphia who’s sent to live with his Auntie in the tony town of Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

Smith captioned the photo: “Moved in 33 years ago today.”

Smith’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. Actress Tatyana Ali, who played Will’s younger cousin Ashley, dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Actress Daphne Reid, who played Will’s Aunt Viv (the second one), replied: “Sorry I didn’t move in with you then! Thank you for having me as your step-aunt.” And Will’s sidekick DJ Jazzy Jeff dropped a series of praying hand emojis. Fellow Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx (Ray) replied: “Legend.”

When not walking down memory lane, Smith is running a 5K. With the new photos below, he reports: “Me feelin’ real confident right before running a 5K in Dubai when it was 100°F/38°C!! Damn near WRECKED me hahaha.”

Smith’s fans are speculating that he’s getting in shape for another blockbuster movie. As one asked: “This I AM LEGEND 2 physique!?” Others are hoping for a sequel to his 2004 movie, I, Robot.

Note: A dramatic reimagining of the series, Bel-Air, was given a two-season order for Peacock, and released on February 13, 2022.