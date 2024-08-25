Carly Pearce Stuns in Mini Dress With Hip-High Slit, “Rockin It”

Country music star Carly Pearce turned heads at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

For the big event, the 34-year-old Kentucky native rocked a sleeveless black mini dress with a hip-high slit alongside with fellow singer Jordan Davis. Pearce revealed a “fun fact.”

Pearce wrote: “Fun fact: When I moved to town, I used to go to a certain bar where the bartender’s name was Jordan. I later learned he was a singer too and we played his first ever ‘writers’ round’ together in town. Fast forward after all these years of hard work and both finding success, our lives are coming full circle as we co-host ACM Honors tonight together.” She added, “Hey Jordan, I think we made it. “

Davis replied: “What a ride… Honored to get to co-host with you but more honored to call you a friend Carly.”

Fans of both country music artists are going wild over the story. Kylie Morgan replied, “I love stories like this, rising up together.” And Lindsey Dupuis wrote: “love this story!! Dream team!”

And Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean, replied: “Rockin it tonight” with a series of fire emojis.

Get ready to see and hear more from Pearce: she’s kicking off her 2024/2025 Hummingbird world tour this fall in the U.S. with Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang and Carter Faith. (Wade Bowen will be traveling with her in Europe in 2025.)

