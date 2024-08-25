Christina Aguilera Sizzles in White Hot Bikini, Sheer Cover Up — Glamour Beach Pics

Mega pop star Christina Aguilera graces the cover of fashion and lifestyle magazine Glamour this summer with the headline: ’25 Years of an Icon.’ Aguilera is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her first big hit, “Genie in a Bottle.”

During her interview with Glamour, the 43-year-old mother of two opened up about her career, “the ruthless 2000s tabloids, motherhood, and her highly-anticipated new album.”

Below is a behind-the-scenes video of the Glamour photo shoot on the beach, where she flaunted her curves in a variety of provocative ensembles including a purple mini dress with a navel-plunging neckline.

Get ready to see more of Aguilera and rocking a new Japanese-inspired look. While performing in Osaka, Xtina wrote with the photos below:

“Thank you for all the love on this special look. I was so excited to see that so many of you were as inspired by it as I was. Thank you for the messages, the tweets, the uplifting comments, and for loving my creative expression. Love you a million!!!!!!”