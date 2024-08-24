Kacey Musgraves Stuns in Tiny Daisy Dukes With Rodeo Cowboy, “I Feel a Connection”

Country pop music star Kacey Musgraves turned heads this week when she attended a PBR rodeo in a white t-shirt that reads “And on the eighth day God created the Dallas Cowboys.”

Musgraves paired the Dallas Cowboys tee with a tiny pair of Daisy Duke cutoff shorts and a pair of white heeled cowboy boots and a matching Stetson hat.

Swipe the photos below to see Musgraves in one of the locker rooms. A member of the Carolina Cowboys asks the singer to autograph his jersey.

The person filming the interaction between the rodeo cowboy and Musgraves says, “I feel a connection.”

The young cowboy gives a wide smile and says “Me too!” — which made everyone in the room laugh.

Not all of Musgraves’s fans approved of the photos and some left comments including “I love you Kacey, but I won’t like any posts that promote cruelty to animals. Please think about this.”

[Note: Fellow songwriter Bernie Taupin (long time writing partner of Sir Elton John) defended Musgraves at the rodeo and replied: “Well said Kacey! The animals live like kings. Support your local rodeo. PBR forever.”]

In addition to the rodeo, Musgraves celebrated turning 36 by going horseback riding. See the photos and video above.

Get ready to see more of Musgraves: she’s promoting her new album Deeper into the Well, and picks up her national tour in September on the East Coast.