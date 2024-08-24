Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann React to Daughter’s String Bikini Photo

Hollywood power couple film director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann (Knocked Up, This Is 40, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Superbad, Trainwreck) are the parents of two daughters: actresses Maude Apatow, 26, and Iris Apatow, 21.

When Iris shared the photos below, of her rocking a navy blue string bikini with white trim and holding a bottle of beer on a beach, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

Singer Camila Cabello replied, “Cutest!” and more than one fan noted the resemblance between Iris and her mother. As one wrote: “she looks so much like her mom here.”

Iris’s mother (who modeled with Iris above in Chanel) replied, “I love you” and her father asked: “Is this an ad for beer?” which got the most likes.

Get ready to see more of Iris Apatow: she’s promoting Season 2 of the Netflix series Unstable with Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe. She plays office intern Georgia. Trailer below.

Iris will also promote her new film Young Werther, a contemporary adaptation of Goethe’s 1774 novel of tragic romance, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6.

Alison Pill (Milk, The Newsroom, Star Trek: Picard, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and Patrick J. Adams (Suits, The Right Stuff) co-star.