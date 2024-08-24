Steve Harvey’s Daughter Stuns in Tiny String Bikini Before ‘Fight Night’ Debut

Influencer and model Lori Harvey is known for sharing string bikini photos of herself on social media, as in the beach series below.

The stepdaughter of Hollywood star Steve Harvey is making her acting debut in the upcoming Peacock miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

The Peacock drama is based on a true story set in 1970 Atlanta, where a group of armed men robbed hundreds of people at an afterparty in Atlanta after a heavyweight boxing match in which the great champion Muhammad Ali beat Jerry Quarry in the ring.

Harvey plays the famous singer, dancer, and actress Lola Falana, who was nominated for the Best Actress in a Musical Tony Award in 1975 for her performance as Edna Mae Sheridan in Doctor Jazz.

Falana also knew how to strike a pose in a bikini, see below.

#LolaFalana does not get enough love #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/FFMVNgKKjZ — fire🔥☔Baby I Could Never Steal You From Another (@firefire100) February 29, 2024

Falana was also known for having an affair with her mentor, Sammy Davis, Jr., which led to his divorce in 1968 from Swedish actress May Britt. And in 1970, she married married Feliciano “Butch” Tavares Jr., one of five brothers of the popular R&B band Tavares (“Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel”).

Fight Night‘s star-studded cast includes Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle and Chloe Bailey, among others. Official trailer above.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will be available to stream on September 5.