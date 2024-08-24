Kevin Hart’s Wife Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, Denies Tummy Tuck

Hollywood movie star Kevin Kart (Jumanji, Pets, Ride Along, Scary Movie, Think Like a Man) and his wife of eight years, Eniko Hart, have been celebrating their birthdays together this summer. The stand-up comedian turned 45 in July and the missus turned 40 in August.

When Mrs. Hart shared the stunning tiny string bikini selfies below, which she captioned: “off the grid again! catch us if you can. #KHBDAYLOADING…” her fans went wild with compliments — and questions.

When one fan asked, “Did you get a tummy tuck?” Hart replied, “nope! Just working out! eating clean! 😆” The admirer replied, “wow well done, I admire and respect the hard work you put in.”

Another fan asked Mrs. Hart for her height, which she revealed is 5’5.” (Her husband has also recently confirmed that he is 5’5″ too.)

Get ready to see more of Kevin Hart: he stars in the upcoming Peacock series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, which tells the story of what happened (a massive armed robbery) at an afterparty after Muhammad Ali beat Jerry Quarry, a.k.a. The Great White Hope, in the ring in Atlanta in 1970.

Hart plays Atlanta hustler and host of the notorious afterparty, Gordon ‘Chicken Man’ Williams. Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, Chloe Bailey and Lori Harvey, also star.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will be available to stream on September 5.

Note: Hart is also reprising his role as Ben Barber for the third installment of the Ride Along film franchise with Ice Cube and Tika Sumpter.