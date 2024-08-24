Bridget Moynahan Stuns in Throwback Lingerie Photos, “Sheer Madness”

When not filming the fourteenth and final season of the CBS family cop drama Blood Bloods with Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan) is entertaining her fans with her throwback modeling photos.

This week she dropped a TimeOut NY cover photo from March 1997. Wearing a sheer corset negligee, Moynahan struck a pose with a blonde model who rocked a sheer black top with nothing underneath.

It was the Spring Fashion Edition which ran the headline, “Sheer Madness.”

Moynahan’s fans are going wild over the black two-piece lace-up lingerie set below, too. As one replied: “Bridget I think you really are the sexiest woman of all time.”

The photo below of Moynahan dancing in a sequin mini dress with a plunging neckline by Gucci appeared in Boston Common/Modern Luxury magazine in 2006 (when she was dating NFL quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots).

Moynahan also turned heads on the red carpet as seen below at the premiere of her 2003 movie The Recruit starring Al Pacino and Colin Farrell.

Get ready to see more of Moynahan: the second half of the final season of Blue Bloods, which consists of eight episodes, will premiere October 18, 2024.