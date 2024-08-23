Bill Gates’ Daughter Reveals Sculpted Physique in Lace-Top Dress

Billionaire Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates are the parents of three children including recent Stanford University grad Phoebe Gates.

The 21-year-old brunette brainy beauty graduated in June, after just three years at the prestigious school that has launched a thousand titanic Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, and sports stars like Christian McCaffrey and Tiger Woods.

Gates wore a stunning blue silk dress to celebrate the proud milestone. It’s one that her father never reached — he dropped out of Harvard to start Microsoft, a decision that worked out pretty well for him.

Note: Also this summer, Phoebe confirmed that she’s dating Beatles royal Paul McCartney’s grandson, Arthur Donald. Arthur is the son of photographer Mary McCartney and her ex-husband, film producer Alistair Donald (Butterfly Kiss).

Get ready to see and hear more from Phoebe Gates: she and fellow Stanford grad Sophia Kianni are launching a fashion endeavor called Phia, the brand a portmanteau of their first names.

As seen above and below, Phia is “revolutionizing the future of the way you shop and the sustainable fashion + tech world.”

The Phia website isn’t active yet, so fans of Gates will have to settle for photos like the one below of Gates striking a pose and delivering a mood and her sculpted physique in a sheer white lace-trimmed dress…

…and the tiny sweater short set below by Prada.