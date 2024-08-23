Kirsten Dunst Stuns in Sheer Bra Top, Kitten Heels, “Bring It On”

Hollywood movie star Kirsten Dunst is known for her dramatic roles in films including The Power of the Dog, Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and the Spider-Man super hero film franchise.

The blonde beauty is also well known for playing high school It-girl, Torrance Shipman, in the 2000 cult classic cheerleader movie Bring It On.

As seen below, she still remembers the cheers!

@nowthis Raise your hand if Kirsten Dunst just unlocked a core childhood memory 🙋 Yeah, she remembers all the words to that iconic ‘Bring It On’ cheer and proved as much at Cinespia’s ‘Kirsten Dunst Slumber Party’ this past weekend. K-kick it Torrance! ♬ original sound – nowthis

For the Bring It On premiere at CINESPIA at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery this week, Dunst — now 42 and a mother of two — surprised the crowd with a visit while dressed to kill in a chic sheer black top with a black bra, a pair of jeans, and sling-back kitten heels.

Get ready to see more of Dunst: she’s finished filming the upcoming film Rhubarb with real life married couple Charlie McDermott (The Middle, Instant Family) and Sara Rejaie, who star, direct and co-wrote the script. It’s about a brother and sister who “try their best to navigate the individual and shared grief following their beloved dog’s death.”