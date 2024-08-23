Lily Collins Stuns in Pushup Corset Dress, “Grungy Cat Eyes”

Hollywood star Lily Collins (MaXXXine, Mank) turned heads on the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 4.

That strapless black corset gown with the sheer skirt is by Armani Prive, the haute couture offering from fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

Celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles reported that she applied a “Grungy, truncated baby wing” on Collins for the premiere. Stiles said she used Merit cosmetics to achieve the “rough” cat eye look.

Collins’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied, “Gorgeous!”

Get ready to see more of Collins: she appears in the September issue of Vogue, as seen below arranging flowers in her home, in a satin camisole and belted skirt.

Collins will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming drama Halo of Stars.

It’s about a clown in a small traveling circus (Lukas Haas, Witness, The Reverent, Inception, Mars Attacks!) and his 5-year-old daughter who “lead each other through the everyday mysteries of love, magic and loss.”

Bonus: Holliday Grainer (Cinderella, Great Expectations) co-stars. It is based on the poem “The Clown” by Anthony Lucero, who directed the film.