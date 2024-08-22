Jessica Alba Stops NYC Traffic in Plunging Summer Dress, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star and CEO of The Honest Company Jessica Alba is in New York City to promote Season 2 of her home improvement reality series Honest Renovations on The Roku Channel.

As seen below, for her appearance on the Today show with Hoda Kotb, Alba turned heads as she walked toward Rockefeller Center in a blue summer dress with a plunging neckline and white pointed-toe stilettos (by Manolo Blahnik).

As more than one fan replied, “Gorgeous!”

Note: The dress is by English fashion designer Sabina Bilenko and the dress is called “Paige.”

Bilenko says the floral gown is “inspired by the elegance of celestial beauty, features puffed sleeves and a V-neckline for a sophisticated and timeless look.” Alba’s purse is by Hunting Season.

For Day 2 of her press tour, Alba rocked a strapless hot pink romper (by Monique Lhuillier) with her Honest Renovations co-star Lizzy Mathis, fellow mother of three, who stunned in a burgundy silk cami dress.

Alba captioned the photos: “See how we walk around NYC? Very cutesy, very demure.”

Season 2 of Honest Renovations will be available to stream on Roku beginning Friday, August 23. As seen in the trailer above, it’s going to be a tear-jerker.