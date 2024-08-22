Sarah Palin, 60, Stuns in Plunging Bikini, “Godmother of MAGA Movement”

When not campaigning for former President Donald Trump, former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, spends time with her family.

As seen in the video and photos below, the 60-year-old mother of five was filmed in a plunging black and white bikini at the beach, and in a navel-revealing black bandeau with her daughters.

Below from left to right: Willow Palin, 30, former Teen Mom OG and Dancing With the Stars reality TV star Bristol Palin, 33, Sarah Palin, 60, and Piper Palin, 23.

With the summer family photos, Palin wrote: “Conservative women, MAGA trend” and tagged RNC co-chair Lara Trump (Trump’s daughter-in-law) and Trump supporter and U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Palin’s fans are going wild over the photos. One, who refers to Palin as the “Godmother of the MAGA movement,” gave credit to Palin for “lighting that Mama Bear spark” in 2008 and stirring up the Tea Party movement which delivered a “successful MAGA movement with Donald Trump in 2016.”

The man in the bikini video is Palin’s boyfriend, Canadian former NHL player Ron Duguay of the New York Rangers.

Note: Duguay, 67, has been married twice: to model Robin Bobo (mother of his two daughters), and to fashion model Kim Alexis, who appeared on the cover of magazines including Sports Illustrated (see below).