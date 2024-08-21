Tim Allen Says He’s “Really” Reading the Bible “Not At All What I Was Expecting”

Hollywood movie star Tim Allen (Toy Story, The Santa Claus, Home Improvement, Last Man Standing) revealed on Tuesday that he’s reading the Bible.

The 71-year-old actor/comedian wrote: “Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible.” He revealed that he’s currently “almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament” and admitted that it’s “not at all what I was expecting.”

(Calling the experience of reading the Bible “amazing,” Allen didn’t elaborate on which aspects he found surprising.)

Christian fans are showering Allen with praise and encouragement. One, who goes by the name ‘American Warrior for Christ,’ replied: “Tim, That’s awesome! Keep at it. I’ve been reading the Bible every day for years and have read through it several times. We’re all criminals in God’s eyes.”

[Note: The encouraging message is a personal one. Allen has been arrested for crimes twice: the first time was in 1978 at the Kalamazoo Airport for possession of over a pound of cocaine. He pleaded guilty and served less than three years in prison. In 1998, he was arrested for DUI and sentenced to one-year probation.]

Get ready to see more of Allen: he stars in the upcoming ABC family sitcom Shifting Gears with 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings.

Allen plays the protagonist, a stubborn “widower and owner of a classic car restoration business whose adult daughter [Dennings] and teenage kids move back in with him.” Shifting Gears, which will premiere in 2025, will be filmed in front of a live studio audience.