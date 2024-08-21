Blake Lively Stuns in Sheer Corset Bodysuit, He “Orders Me a Burger”

It’s been a busy summer for Hollywood star Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) — she’s been promoting her husband Ryan Reynolds‘s new Deadpool movie Deadpool vs. Wolverine, and her new dramatic film It Ends With Us with Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.

When not on a red carpet, the blonde beauty is also promoting her newly launched hair care brand, Blake Brown.

As seen in the photos below taken in Manhattan, Lively rocked a sheer black lace corset bodysuit with a pair of pleated black trousers.

Photographer Guy Aroch captured Lively in a variety of poses — standing on a rooftop, sitting, lying on a bed, answering emails, and eating — in that memorable ensemble by Chanel.

Lively wrote of the photo shoot: “Pics by Guy Aroch who’s so loving that when I’m too tired and have too many work emails to respond to stand up and do the shoot, he orders me a burger, turns on my favorite movie and shoots that instead.”

Get ready to see more of Lively: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming comedy thriller A Simple Favor Sequel.

In the original 2018 film A Simple Favor (trailer above), Lively’s character Emily Nelson mysteriously disappears. In the sequel, she and her best friend Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) travel to Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman (Michele Morrone). Bonus: Allison Janney (The West Wing, I, Tonya) and Elizabeth Perkins (Big) co-star.