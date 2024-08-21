Nathalie Emmanuel Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress with Hip-High Slit, “Killer Chic”

British actress Nathalie Emmanuel is known for her supportive roles in the Fast & Furious film franchise (as Ramsey), the Die Hard movies with Kevin Hart (as Jordan), and the smash-hit series Game of Thrones (Missandei), among others.

On the heels of promoting her new film Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg, Emmanuel is now turning heads on the red carpet to promote her first leading lady role in the upcoming Peacock movie The Killer.

As seen above and below, Emmanuel — who is now a platinum blonde — rocked a strapless black gown with a hip-high slit (by designer Elie Saab) at the Los Angeles premiere.

In the gender-bending remake of the 1990 John Woo film The Killer, Emmanuel plays the female protagonist Zee, an assassin who “tries to make amends in an effort to restore the sight of a beautiful young singer.”

Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Omar Sy (Jurassic World, Transformers) co-star; John Woo directs again. Chow Yun-Fat played the original Killer.

Emmanuel thanked Woo “for trusting me as your first female lead as you revisited one of your most iconic films. What a rare and special opportunity to have as an actor.”

The Killer will be available on Peacock on Friday, August 23. Above is the official trailer.