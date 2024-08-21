Brittany Snow Stuns in Black Cape on the Red Carpet, “Holy Smokes”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Brittany Snow. The Pitch Perfect star is turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new film The Good Half.

At the premiere of The Good Half, the blonde beauty rocked a stunning black halter top with a flowing cape. The entire chic ensemble is by Versace.

Snow wrote of the fashion experience: “I got to wear a cape. I’m not a hero but I did tell my friend to stay away from the mini egg rolls at the afterparty.”

Snow’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look. Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill) replied: “You’re the prettiest pretty,” and Snow’s Pitch Perfect co-star Chrissie Fit wrote: “I love your talented, beautiful, and heroic self.” Rachel Bilson (The O.C.) dropped a fire emoji.

As seen in The Good Half trailer above, Snow shares the screen with rock star actor Nick Jonas (who plays her brother), Veep star Matt Walsh (who plays their father), and Scream star David Arquette (who plays their stepfather). Bonus: Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas, Cocktail, The Karate Kid) plays their ghost of a mother.