Lauren Alaina Stuns in Sheer Navel-Plunging Dress, “Brought the Heat”

Country music star Lauren Alaina, who refers to herself as a “juicy Georgia peach,” is flaunting her curves on tour this summer.

As seen in the photos below, the 29-year-old newlywed rocked a sheer dress with a navel-plunging neckline over a black lingerie set. She captioned the photos: “Colorado may be cool but y’all brought the heat this weekend in Gypsum. Best crowd so far this summer.”

After losing her father in July, and taking a short break from the tour, Alaina is now back and her fans couldn’t be happier to see her on stage.

Get ready to see more of Alaina: she’s promoting her duet ‘Now or Never’ with Corey Kent. Official music video below.

Kent said the song is about “drawing a line in the sand for yourself. It’s about loving somebody but refusing to let them continue to hurt you. It’s making a stand for yourself & making them make up their mind. ‘You either love me or you don’t.’” He added Alaina’s voice “brought the song to a whole new level!”