Sofia Vergara Stuns in Sheer Black Lace Corset, “Wow!”

When not judging contestants on America’s Got Talent with music producer Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel, former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is often striking a pose.

The Colombian-born brunette, who turned 52 this summer, continues to keep her fans and famous friends in awe of her eternal beauty.

On Monday she dropped the photos below, of her modeling a sheer crop top over a black lace bra. More than one fan replied “Wow!” while others want to know: “How do you not age?”

Vergara’s AGT co-star Klum (who, at 51, also doesn’t seem to age) showered the photos with a series of happy and hearts emojis.

Vergara gave photography credit to Greg Swales who called her “the heavenly” and “the divine.” The photos will appear in Variety magazine.

Be sure to swipe to see the bottom half of Vergara — she rocked an unusual pair of asymmetric black and white pants.

Below are more photos from the Variety shoot which feature Vergara in a skintight red bodycon dress. As Swales commented, “Red hot.”