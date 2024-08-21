Grey’s Anatomy Star Jessica Capshaw Stuns in Tank Swimsuit, “Hottie!”

Hollywood star Jessica Capshaw, who’s best known for her role as Dr. Arizona Robbins on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, turned 48 this month. The blonde beauty and mother of four thanked her fans and famous friends for their good wishes with a series of photos of her rocking a royal blue tank swimsuit.

Capshaw (daughter of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star Kate Capshaw) wrote: “I’m grateful for every day and still I make room for extra, extra, extra gratitude on birthdays 🎂. I adore you all and can’t wait to see what we all build together as I start another turn around the sun.”

Capshaw’s Grey’s Anatomy co-stars are showering her with compliments including Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) who replied: “Happy Birthday hottie,” and Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) who responded: “BABE!!!!!!!!!!”

[Note: Capshaw and Luddington co-host the new iHeart podcast Call It Was It Is.]

Capshaw also celebrated her birthday (and Leo Season) in a black skater skirt mini dress with spaghetti straps.

Non-Grey’s Anatomy celebrities including Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line) and Julianne Moore (Still Alice) also sent happy birthday wishes.

Get ready to see more of Capshaw: she will appear next in the upcoming comedy Miracle on 74th Street.

Set on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the movie tells the story of a renowned social media influencer who “navigates fake friends among the Black card-swiping, Ozempic sharing, workout-addicted Upper East Siders,” while trying to reach a million followers.

Bonus: Christine Taylor (Dodgeball, Zoolander, The Wedding Singer) stars, while Drew Barrymore (E.T., Charlie’s Angels) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) make cameo appearances.