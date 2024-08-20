Padma Lakshmi Stuns in Sheer Swimsuits with ‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley

Former Top Chef host, writer, and supermodel Padma Lakshmi is no stranger to a bikini photo shoot.

The 53-year-old brunette beauty stunned the world last year as she modeled more than one tiny string bikini photo for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition (the one that featured 82-year-old Martha Stewart on the cover).

Get ready to see more of Lakshmi, literally and figuratively. She posed in a sheer wrap and a bikini thong for the soon-to-be-released iconic Pirelli 2024 calendar.

Below is a sneak peek at the calendar which also features Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley.

Lakshmi wrote of the Miami photo shoot with photographer Ethan James Green and Vogue editor/stylist Tonne Goodman:

“The Pirelli calendar is iconic and when I was modeling in Italy in the 90s I’d always wondered what it would be like to be photographed for it. I can’t believe I finally got to tick off a major bucket list item for the 25 year old me. Better late than never!!! Thank you Pirelli for making a dream come true.”

Lakshmi also thanked Goodman, makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi, and hair stylist Lucas Wilson “for making me feel not only safe and cared for, but also beautiful, womanly and totally at home in my own skin.”

Simone Ashley, 29, (above and below) also thanked Goodman: “I absolutely loved working with you and your team of incredible women, thank you for making me feel so confident.”

Lakshmi added: “I’m glad I waited until now to do it because I appreciate it so much more. Ladies don’t let anyone ever tell you it’s too late. Your best life and work could just be ahead of you. It’s how I’ve been feeling lately and I hope the same for you.”