Country pop music star LeAnn Rimes is traveling the world and sharing her love and knowledge of the business wherever she goes, including Australia where she’s a judge on The Voice with fellow American Adam Lambert.

Rimes recently executed the perfect entertainment crossover move on Australia’s other big TV talent competition, Dancing with the Stars.

Rocking a sheer navy blue bodysuit with a plunging neckline and double waist cutouts, Rimes “brought the vocals to the dance floor” and performed her 2000 hit song ‘Can’t Find the Moonlight.’

Note: ‘Can’t Find the Moonlight’ was the theme song for the 2000 cult classic Coyote Ugly starring Piper Perabo, who played the protagonist, bartender/aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford.

Maria Bello, Melanie Lynskey, Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan, and John Goodman also starred in Coyote Ugly. Rimes, who was 17 at the time, appeared in the film as herself and provided the vocals for Perabo.

Get ready to see more of the divine Rimes: she kicked off the new season of The Voice Australia by singing an epic Queen medley starting with “We Will Rock You” with her co-judges Guy Sebastian, Kate Miller-Heidke and Lambert, who has been performing with Queen live.