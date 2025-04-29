Fox News Star Laura Ingraham Drops Fat Joke About Governor’s Weight, “Sorry”

Fox News star Laura Ingraham shared her opinion of the fiery speech Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker delivered on Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire. The billionaire governor lashed out at President Trump and the “simpering timidity” among some of his Democratic colleagues.

Ingraham said Pritzker, who is rumored to be a potential 2028 DNC presidential prospect, “believes America will rally for his c-word attack on Trump’s border and deportation policies.”

Ingraham then aired a clip of Pritzker’s speech. He said, “Never before my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption, but I am now.”

Want to know how good JB Pritzker’s speech was?



Fox News host Laura Ingraham just had a meltdown about it on LIVE TV: pic.twitter.com/adMv3ei1Jn — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 28, 2025

Pritzker yelled, “These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soapbox, and then punish them at the ballot box.”

Ingraham added quickly, “And at the buffet line. Sorry.”

More than one on X replied to Ingraham’s “joke” with dismissiveness. Implying that Ingraham’s ad hominem attack on Pritzker was her only recourse, one replied: “When even Fox can’t spin it, you know it was fire.” Others are cheering on Pritzker: “JB Pritzker’s speech was excellent. It was a blueprint for the way all Dems should be leading. Into the streets. Good trouble.”

Others saw a double-standard and noted President Trump’s weight. As one replied: “She takes a shot as his weight while supporting McTrump.”

Note: On Tuesday, marking Trump’s 100th day in office, Pritzker launched a new video series titled ‘The Real Cost of Trump’s Cuts.’ The first video tells the story of a man named Moses (below) who said his national security job offer was rescinded when Elon Musk’s DOGE team came in and haphazardly cut positions. He is now unemployed and left without insurance as he tries to take care of his ailing mother.