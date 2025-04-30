MAGA Congressman Refuses to Answer Stock Trading Question, Up To $1M Sold

U.S. Congressman Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-PA) told voters while he was campaigning in 2024 that he would co-sponsor legislation to prohibit members of Congress from stock trading while in office. Three months into the new congressional term, Bresnahan may be be uniquely qualified to assess the problem the legislation is meant to address, as he “has emerged as one of the most active stock traders in the freshman class,” according to Capitol Trades.

As seen in the video below, while walking outside of the Capitol building, Bresnahan refused to answer the question, “Would you apologize to your constituents for breaking your promise to ban congressional stock trading?”

Reporter: “Congressman, would you apologize to your constituents for breaking your promise to ban congressional stock trading?”



Note: Quiver Quantitative reported on Tuesday that Bresnahan filed more than 50 new stock trades: “They were ALL sales. Up to a million dollars of stock sold.”

Gary Gooding replied to the video: “I’ll keep asking, how does one on a $170k salary have a million dollars to invest?” One answer probably lies in his history before Congress: After graduating from the University of Scranton, Bresnahan was named CEO of his grandfather’s highway electrical business, Kuharchik Construction in Exeter, Pennsylvania, which has the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and numerous municipalities as clients.

While other MAGA-aligned members of Congress continue to trade stocks and benefit financially while in office (e.g. Marjorie Taylor Greene), there are some Republican lawmakers who are fighting to ban the practice (while also not practicing it), including Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and Congressman Thomas Massie of West Virginia.

Rather than answer questions about his personal stock trading practice, Bresnahan is attacking consulting firms that contract with both U.S. federal agencies and the CCP. As seen below, Bresnahan is promoting his newly proposed “Time to Choose Act,” which he says will “stop shady consultants from double-dipping.”