Vanna White Swaps Dress With Pat Sajak’s Daughter, “Guess Whose Is Whose”

TV personality Vanna White is preparing for her first season of Wheel of Fortune with her new host Ryan Seacrest (American Idol, Kelly and Ryan), who has taken over the Wheel for retired legendary game show host Pat Sajak.

With the fun promotional photos below with Seacrest, White wrote: “We’re so excited for this New Era of Wheel!”

Just because Pat Sajak has left the show doesn’t mean his daughter, Maggie Sajak has too. As seen in the dressing room video below, White, 67, and Sajak, 29, reveal that they often borrow each other’s on-camera dresses.

They asked Wheel fans to “Guess whose is whose!”

Wheel fans are going wild over the dresses and the playful video. As one wrote: “Doesn’t matter since you both look marvelous in either!”

The majority of replies concluded: “Purple is Maggie’s and pink is Vanna’s,” but as seen in the “outfit reveal” video below, they were wrong!

The young Sajak also revealed a number of her “New Era” Wheel of Fortune outfits, without Vanna.