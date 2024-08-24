Blake Lively Raps ‘Wannabe’ with Baby Spice, “My Kids Are So Excited”

English singer Emma Bunton is best known by her stage name ‘Baby Spice’ in the global phenomenon all-girl band from the 1990s, the Spice Girls. (She was named Baby because she was younger than the rest of the Girls — Mel B (Scary Spice), future Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

Bunton, who is now 48, hosts her own show on Heart Radio on Sunday evenings, when she often interviews celebrities, including American It-girl, Blake Lively. While Lively was in London promoting her new film It Ends With Us, she met Bunton for the very first time and didn’t hold back on the fangirling.

As seen below, Lively — who is wearing a BABY neckline which she’s had since she was 10 years old — asks if she can rap “Wannabe” with Burton, who says, “of course!” and is impressed that Lively knows the words and doesn’t make up the words like her mum.

At the very end of the 10-minute exchange, Lively tells Bunton: “This is so special for me. This is not a bit at all. This is how I genuinely feel about you. And my kids are so excited I’m here.”

Lively and her husband, fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Welcome to Wrexham), are the parents of four children.