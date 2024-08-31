Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Strapless Venice Gown in Gondola, “Ben Who?”

Mega-watt triple-threat star Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) is turning heads at the Venice Film Festival. As seen below, she struck a variety of glamorous poses in a gondola, wearing a strapless ball gown with a Venice canal print. Very meta.

Celebrity stylist and costume designer Rob Zangardi, who put her in that stunning dress and took the photos, reveals it’s by Dolce & Gabbana.

JLo fans are going wild over the new dramatic photos and how happy she looks (swipe to see slide #4). As one fan replied, “BEN WHO?”

Earlier this month, Lopez filed for divorce from her husband, Hollywood movie star and Oscar winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Gone Girl, Good Will Hunting).

Get ready to see more of Lopez: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, an adaptation of the stage musical based on the novel by Manuel Puig about a gay man and a political prisoner sharing a 1980s Argentinean prison cell.

Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, Chicago) wrote the script and directs.

Note: In the original 1985 Kiss of the Spider Woman movie, the prison was in Brazil and the film starred the late William Hurt, the late Raul Julia, and Sônia Braga. Trailer above.