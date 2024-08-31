Lili Reinhart Stuns in Plunging Strapless Dress, “Absolutely Breathtaking”

Hollywood stars are turning heads on the iconic red carpet at the Venice Film Festival this week including Lili Reinhart (Hustlers, Charlie’s Angels). The former Riverdale actress struck a pose in a stunning black strapless gown with a plunging neckline (by Italian design power house Armani).

As one fan replied, “Absolutely breathtaking.”

Reinhart attended the premiere of Nicole Kidman’s new film, Babygirl, with her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes — swipe photos to her red carpet look, too.

It’s not the first time Reinhart has turned heads in a plunging black dress, see below at the premiere of Strangers.

Get ready to see more of the 27-year-old blond beauty. She stars in the upcoming family drama Hal & Harper with Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, The Kids Are Alright) and Cooper Raiff.

Reinhart and Raiff play siblings who “try to preserve their childhood even though their single father (Ruffalo) forces them to grow up too fast.” Trailer below.

Reinhart also stars in the upcoming thriller American Sweatshop. She plays the protagonist, Daisy Moriarty, “who while dealing with a chaotic personal life, finds herself sucked into the underbelly of the internet.” Daniela Melchior (Road House) co-stars. Uta Briesewitz (Stranger Things, Westworld, This Is Us) directs.