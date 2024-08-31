Hollywood actress Jennie Garth is best known for her role as high school It-girl Kelly Taylor on the long-running Aaron Spelling teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 with Spelling’s daughter Tori Spelling and the late Shannen Doherty.

When not on TV or promoting her new clothing line, Me by Jennie Garth, Garth spends time with her family including her husband Dave Abrams, who presumably took the vacation photos below in St. Lucia.

When Garth shared photos below, including one of her posing in a stunning strapless green bikini, she wrote: “hi my name is jennie and i’m an overpacker🤭 thank god my hubs rarely complains… except the time we had to tie the extra luggage on the roof 😬… that time he complained lol.” She added the hashtag, #ichooseme.

Be sure to swipe the photos above to see Garth posing in a black bikini, too, and a handful of summer dresses.

[Note: That “emerald shimmer” bikini is by Montce Swim. The top is called Turban Bikini Top and the bottom is called Full Coverage High Rise Bikini Bottom.]

When Garth’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders) saw the photos, he replied: “Amazing place! We honeymooned there!”

#fitat50 #motivation #workout ♬ Hey Ya! (My baby don't mess around) – Outkast @officialjenniegarth happy friday 💛 i shared this workout recently and i was overwhelmed by how many people can relate to how i’ve been feeling… i shared how i’ve been struggling with working out recently. with my travel and work schedule, my body pain, and not to mention menopause – it’s a daily minefield to navigate, both physically & mentally. i stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout as i know i’ll always feel better from doing it, but recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times. it’s easy to forget that there’s so much happening inside me, causing so many changes, that of course i’m not always gonna feel or be able to perform how i’d like to (or expect to). i have to remind myself to give myself some grace! i’m doing the best i can, and that makes me feel a little better. tell me, how do you find working out challenging as we age and as we deal with these human changes? share with us all any any tips and tricks! i need them just as much as we all do. 🙏🏻 thank you, as always, @Alive Fitness for always pushing me just enough and for your patience & understating of my beautiful, hard working body. 💪🏻 🖤JG #IChooseMe

Get ready to see more of Garth: she’s been sharing videos of her gym workouts on TikTok, as seen above, to keep in bikini-ready shape.