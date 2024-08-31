Bill Murray Spotted in Clint Eastwood Shirt at Film Festival

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Bill Murray. The former Saturday Night Live star who’s best known for his roles in films including Lost in Translation, Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, Caddyshack, and Wes Anderson films including The Royal Tenenbaums, is promoting his latest project, The Friend, at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

The Friend, which is based on Sigrid Nunez‘s 2018 novel of the same title (it won the National Book Award), is about a woman (Naomi Watts) in Manhattan who unexpectedly loses her lifelong best friend and mentor (Murray) and finds herself burdened with the giant dog (a Great Dane) he has left behind.

As seen below with his co-star Watts, Murray walked the streets of Telluride in a blue pull-over with the words “The Clint” and a silhouette of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood from The Drifter (wearing a wide-brimmed hat, poncho and a rifle across his back) over his heart.

Watts captioned the photo: “Reunited and it feels so good. Just the healing I needed.”

Fans and famous friends of the two are going wild over the candid photo. Oscar winner Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven, Still Alice) replied, “Can’t wait to see this movie!!”

That pullover Murray is wearing is by the New York luxury apparel company Peter Millar. The shirt is not available on the company’s website; it appears to be from an limited edition, made specifically for a Clint Eastwood golf event.

Murray and Eastwood have played golf together, more than once, at charity events as seen below.