Jaime King Stuns in Tiny Cutout Swimsuit With “Pop of Color”

Hollywood star Jaime King is known for her roles in movies including Sin City (Goldie/Wendy) and White Chicks (Heather Vandergeld) and in the TV series Hart of Dixie opposite Rachel Bilson (King played the main antagonist, Lemon Breeland).

When not acting, the blonde beauty is often modeling as seen below in Vogue.

(King was a professional model as a teenager and by 15 she had been featured in Vogue, Allure, and Seventeen, among other fashion magazines.)

When King recently dropped the tiny cutout swimsuit photos below, she captioned the series: “Every summer needs a pop of color.”

King’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. As one replied, “An absolute slay,” and actress Alyssa Milano (Charmed, Who’s the Boss?) replied: “love you.”

Get ready to see more of King: she stars in the upcoming family movie Kaitlyn’s Chance, which was filmed in Kentucky. It’s about a young woman who, in order to save her family’s farm, “must overcome her fear and compete in a horse jumping competition, riding the very horse that led to her accident and subsequent disability one year before.”