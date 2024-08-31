Elizabeth Gillies Stuns in Sexy Trench Coat, “Swipe to See What I Found”

Hollywood star Elizabeth Gillies is best known for her role as Fallon Carrington on the prime time soap opera Dynasty. When not acting, the brunette beauty is often singing or modeling.

As seen below, Gillies recently struck a pose in a chic denim double-breasted trench coat with black trim over dark lingerie by Fleur du Mal, who btw suggests that you “Surprise someone late night with the Bouquet Lace Racerback Demi Bra and Thong” underneath.

Instead of surprising someone, it was Gillies who was surprised. With the photo above, Gillies tells her millions of followers on Instagram to “swipe to see what I found on my piano last weekend.”

Gillies’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos which features a rodent on her piano.

Her former Victorious co-star Victoria Justice replied, “OMG,” and comedian Whitney Cummings wrote: “Gorgeous Queen of the vermin!”

When one fan asked, “you kept him didn’t you?” Gillies replied, “I thought about it. He was a flying squirrel which complicated things.”

Get ready to see more of Gillies: she stars in the newly released comedy movie Spread.

As seen in the Spread trailer above, Gilles plays the protagonist, an aspiring journalist who, in order to pay the rent, takes a job at the world’s largest adult content magazine.

Bonus: Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, The Piano) plays the publisher, Diedrich Bader (Office Space) plays her dad, and Teri Polo (Meet the Parents) plays the receptionist.