Liz Cheney Loosens Up at Taylor Swift Concert, “Never Be So Clever You Forget”

Liz Cheney is best known as the daughter of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and as the Republican former Congresswoman representing the state of Wyoming who led the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol.

When not criticizing the GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and his VP pick, Senator JD Vance, Cheney — who was virtually excommunicated by the MAGA-run GOP for her anti-Trumpism — spends time with her family.

As seen below, Cheney — most often photographed in business attire — loosened up with her blonde hair pulled back and without her signature blue-framed eyeglasses, attending a Taylor Swift concert with her daughter Elizabeth. Cheney wrote: “Thinking of my grandmother Marjorie – watching Taylor Swift play Wembley. Incredible.”

“Never be so kind you forget to be clever. Never be so clever you forget to be kind…Never be so polite you forget your power. Never wield such power you forget to… pic.twitter.com/2ujtlKSS4k — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 18, 2024

What about the youthful Swift and attending the concert with her daughter made Cheney think of that bygone generation? Her paternal grandmother’s name, she writes, was Marjorie — she passed away in 1993, long before Swift wrote the lyrics to her own “Marjorie.”

Cheney quotes Swift’s “Marjorie” lyrics, lending them a grandmotherly wisdom: “Never be so kind you forget to be clever. Never be so clever you forget to be kind…Never be so polite you forget your power. Never wield such power you forget to be polite.”

Note: Get ready to hear more from the conservative Cheney, who is expected to soon announce her endorsement for president. The New York Times reports that she did not speak at the Democratic Convention in Chicago (as former Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois, did), “calculating that she could have more impact later in the race.”