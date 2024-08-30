Nicole Kidman Stuns in Unzipped Black Leather Dress, Photographer’s Jaw Dropped, “Does Not Hold Back”

Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, The Hours, Moulin Rouge!) is turning heads at the Venice Film Festival in a stunning black corset dress with a plunging neckline (by fashion power house Bottega Veneta).

The Oscar winner is in Venice to promote her new movie Babygirl, and has been photographed in more than one corset gown, as seen below in Schiaparelli.

Kidman is also being celebrated by the Italian luxury lifestyle magazine L’OFFICIEL. The September issue is the Fashion Issue and is titled ‘New Territory.’ As seen on the cover (below), Kidman poses in a black leather dress (this time by Balenciaga) which she proceeds to unzip.

Photographer Matthew Brookes wrote of Kidman: “Words cannot express how wonderful it is to be in her presence ! When she walks on set all you can say is WOW !!!!”

He added: “Nicole walked out of her trailer towards me – my jaw dropped and I said to myself ,” Oh my God.. it’s HER !!!!” My heart stopped !!! ✨”

Brookes said: “Nicole is completely unafraid to take chances.. she’s totally in charge and at the same time is brave enough to try something new. If she’s into an idea she gives 100% and does not hold back.”