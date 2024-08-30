Brooke Shields Stuns in Shirtless Red Hot Suit, “Looking Fabulous”

Hollywood movie star and fashion model Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon, Pretty Baby, Endless Love) notably opened up about her off-camera life in her 2006 book, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression.

The 59-year-old mother of two is now tackling the personal subject of menopause. As seen on the cover of WebMD, Shields — who rocks a red shirtless suit — talks to the medical publication about “hot flashes, hair care and hope after 40.”

Shields’s fans are going wild over the cover. As one replied, “Looking fabulous!”

WebMD reports that Shields — who is the new president of Actors’ Equity — has “been hard at work off camera, homing in on the unique needs and desires of women over 40 through conversation and innovation.”

Shields is quoted as saying: “For some reason, society thinks of this era of life as being all about menopause and being at the end of things.”

Shields says: “You hear words like ‘dry’ or ‘tired’ or ‘over,’ and it all creates a message of giving up. But personally, I feel more confident in all areas of my life at this age. So I decided to go to the community to see if I was the only one experiencing this disconnect.” ⁠

Get ready to see and hear more from Shields: her new book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, will be released in January 2025, but is available to pre-order now.

Shields has also been promoting her new Netflix romcom movie Mother of the Bride. She plays the titular character with Miranda Cosgrove as the bride. Bonus: Benjamin Bratt co-stars as the mother of the bride’s love interest.

