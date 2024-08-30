Maria Menounos Explains Sylvester Stallone Baby Photo, “Athena Punched Rocky!”

TV personality Maria Menounos traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida where she hosted a day at the “She’s Unstoppable Summit” organized by inspirational speaker Tony Robbins and his wife Sage Robbins.

As seen in the videos above and below, Menounos traveled on a private jet with her baby daughter Athena and Dancing with the Stars pros Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Ebert, who spoke about Ebert’s health crisis and recovery. Ebert underwent an emergency craniectomy in December 2023.

While in West Palm Beach, Menounos also visited Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone (Rambo, Rocky, The Expendables, Tulsa King).

When Menounos shared the photos below, she wrote: “Florida photo dump explained!” and added: “Got to catch up with my friends Jennifer Flavin Stallone and Sylvester Stallone while in Florida recently and heads up- Athena punched Rocky!! Hahaha He had some fun teaching her how to punch so no one messes with her.”