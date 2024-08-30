Demi Moore Stuns in Sheer Bikini Dress, Daughters Cry “Mother!”

Hollywood movie star Demi Moore (A Few Good Men, St. Elmo’s Fire, Indecent Proposal) this week released a sneak peek look at her photo shoot for the September issue of Interview magazine.

As seen below, the 61-year-old raven-haired beauty struck a number of poses in several provocative ensembles, including the sheer bikini dress photo below. Be sure to swipe to see Moore literally hanging by rope and sitting open-legged in a fold-up chair.

Moore wrote with the photos: “Loved getting to revisit my 1996 cover, and of course being interviewed by the incomparable Michelle Yeoh” — the Oscar winner from the 2022 hit movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Moore’s fans, famous friends and family are going wild over the new photos. Her daughter Rumer replied: “MOTHER” with fire emojis; Tallulah also replied, “Mother !!!” and Scout wrote, “New iconic images dropped.”

Get ready to see more of Moore: she’s promoting her new film, The Substance. She plays the protagonist, “a fading celebrity [who] decides to use a black market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.”

The Substance, which is directed and written by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) — and co-stars Dennis Quaid — will be released on September 20. Official trailer above. Note: The film won “Best Screenplay” at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.