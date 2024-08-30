Sadie Sink Stuns in Navel-Plunging Jumpsuit, Makes “A Sacrifice”

Hollywood star Sadie Sink is known for her roles in the Netflix series Stranger Things (Max Mayfield), and in Darren Aronofsky’s 2022 film The Whale as Ellie, estranged daughter of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher portrayed by Brendan Fraser, who won an Oscar for his performance.

Most recently, Sink starred in the psychological thriller A Sacrifice. It’s about an American social psychologist in Germany (Eric Bana) who’s investigating a local cult which ends up recruiting his teenage daughter (Sink). Trailer below.

When not acting, the 22-year-old red-haired beauty is often modeling, as seen below in a stunning black navel-plunging jumpsuit in an ad for Giorgio Armani’s brand Armani Beauty.

It’s not her first time wearing a plunging black ensemble for Armani as seen below at the Venice Film Festival.

Get ready to see more of Sink: as seen below on the cover of Variety, she is one of the most powerful young Hollywood stars in the business. Be sure to swipe to see Sink in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles.

Sink will be appear next on the big screen in the dramatic musical O’Dessa with Kelly Macdonald (No Country for Old Men, Gosford Park, Brave). It’s about a farm girl who travels to “a strange and dangerous city” in search of a cherished family heirloom and along the way “meets her one true love.” Bonus: Regina Hall (Scary Movie, Think Like a Man) co-stars.

O’Dessa is written and directed by music video director Geremy Jasper, who’s directed Selena Gomez (‘Love You Like a Love Song’) and Florence + the Machine (‘Dog Days Are Over’), among others.