Kristin Cavallari Stuns in Barely There Lace-Up Top, Tiny Mini Skirt, “Smoke Show”

Kristin Cavallari became a star in 2004 when she joined the cast of the popular MTV reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. She was also on the spin-off, The Hills, and landed her own reality series on E!, Very Cavallari, with her then-husband, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

Twenty years later and Cavallari is now dating a younger man, TikTok content creator Mark Estes (see Greece vacation photo below). She is also the CEO of the successful jewelry and accessories company Uncommon James, which has expanded to include homeware, skincare, and beauty products.

This summer Cavallari modeled the launch of her new jewelry collection, Broadway Lights, as seen below in a stunning barely there lace-up corset top and a tiny denim mini skirt. “Smoke show” was the conclusion of one commenter. “Flawlessly beautiful,” wrote another fan.

In August, Cavallari launched another new jewelry collection, Outlaw, with the photos below of her rocking a tight white crop top and bellbottom jeans while sitting with her legs open on a set of stairs. The series is captioned: “Always been a rule breaker.”