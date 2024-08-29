‘Charmed’ Stars Reunite Without Alyssa Milano, Honor Shannen Doherty

Actors from the long-running (and much loved) TV fantasy drama Charmed are planning to reunite at the 90s Con in September at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

As seen in the promotional poster below, actors Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews), Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell), Drew Fuller, Brian Krause (Leo Watt), Dorian Gregory (Darryl Morris) and Jennifer Rhodes (Grams Halliwell), will be there to meet fans, autograph memorabilia, and honor the late Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell), who died in July after a long battle against cancer.

The other main cast member from Charmed missing from the reunion is Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell). Milano won’t be able to make it to the reunion because she’s in rehearsal. She’s making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the famous musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre from September 16 to November 10.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Maddix is currently playing Roxie Hart until September 1.

Note: Shannen Doherty’s Beverly Hill, 90210 castmates — Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman)– will be at the 90s Con weekend, too.