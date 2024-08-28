Hailee Steinfeld Stuns in Plunging Mini Dress, “This Is BS”

Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect, Bumblebee, Hawkeye, Dickinson) knows how to strike a pose. As seen below, the 27-year-old brunette beauty recently rocked a stunning white double satin mini dress with a plunging neckline by Prada and a pair of thin strap, open-toe black stilettos.

Celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi captioned the photo series: “THIS IS BS. INTRODUCING Beau Society.” The photos were taking at the launch party for Beau Society, Steinfeld’s new newsletter.

Steinfeld describes BS as “a place for chatting, sharing, laugh, and disconnecting from the constant noise of this crazy world.”

The first issue of Beau Society features Steinfeld’s 10-inch haircut, or what she refers to as the “Beau bob.”

Steinfeld wrote about her new project: “This project is incredibly personal to me and I can’t wait to share more with you.”

Get ready to see more of Steinfeld: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming untitled Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station) gothic supernatural horror film starring Michael B. Jordan (Creed). Filmed in New Orleans, the untitled film is scheduled for a March 2025 release.