Megan Moroney Stuns in Strapless Bikini, Belly Flops In Front of Kenny Chesney

Country music star Megan Moroney is promoting her second studio album, Am I Okay?, which includes her hit single ‘Indifferent.’

The 26-year-old blonde beauty just wrapped up three nights at Gillette Stadium performing with Kenny Chesney. Moroney wrote: “it was the perfect end to the best summer of my life!”

Moroney added, “I will never be able to thank you enough for everything Kenny Chesney but you know i love ya so much & im so grateful for you, these memories & our friendship.”

The feeling is mutual. Chesney replied: “Pure joy all summer. Onstage and off. God I’m gonna miss it. I didn’t know you 5 months ago. Now I can’t imagine not having you in my life. Sharing the stage with you was pure joy. But getting to know you, your family and your road family is something that I am so grateful for. I’m sure gonna miss you and your belly flops. Thank you so much for bringing your unique energy and heart on the road with me this summer. It was one of the highlights of my life becoming friends with you. I sure love Megan Moroney.”

