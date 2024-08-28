Janet Jackson Stuns in Short Jacket and Fishnets, “Smoking Hot”

After wrapping up the U.S. leg of her Together Again world tour, Janet Jackson announced that she’s launching a new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 30, 2024. She shared the good news with her fans with the provocative photos below.

Swipe to see Jackson reveal that she’s wearing nothing but a gold lace bra under that short gold blazer and fishnets.

As seen below, she wore a similar “lacey bra under blazer” look for her birthday this year.

Jackson wrote of her upcoming residency in Vegas: “This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait! Sending so much love ♥️ -J”

Jackson’s fans are going wild over the news and the photos (“smoking hot!”) including her big sister LaToya Jackson who replied, “Congratulations Jan!!! OMG I Love love love this look on you!🔥🔥🔥 I love you sweetheart!”

Fellow singer and actress Janelle Monae chimed in, too, writing: “👑Timeless can’t wait!!!” And dancer/actress Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance) replied, “Eeeeeee this is exciting! Congratulations my love!! You know I’ll be there.”

One of the most liked comments is from a die-hard fan who wrote of buying tickets for the New Year: “Welp! No body will be getting Christmas gifts!😂🙌”